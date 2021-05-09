Street parties celebrate end of Spain’s state of emergency

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Impromptu street celebrations erupted in many cities across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month-long national state of emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus ended and many nighttime curfews were lifted. Bans on traveling across Spain have also been lifted and many curbs on social gatherings relaxed. Only four of the country’s 19 regions and autonomous cities are keeping curfews. Spain’s number of new coronavirus infections in the past 14 days is falling as vaccinations rise, although COVID-19 patients are still filling 1 out of 5 of Spain’s intensive-care beds.