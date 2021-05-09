Tearful reunions mark second Mother’s Day under pandemic

Joyful reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked this year’s Mother’s Day. It’s the second time families are celebrating the holiday while navigating the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept many apart as they try to avoid spreading the virus. With more and more people vaccinated, some are finally seeing family for the first time since the pandemic began. Nursing homes and other facilities also made plans to help parents and children celebrate safely, from parking lot parades to letting residents leave for special meals with family members without being quarantined on return.