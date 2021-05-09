Two people dead from two connected incidents in South Carolina

Greenville, S.C. (NBC) - Police in Greenville, South Carolina say two people are dead after two connected incidents.

The first fatal shooting happened after a biker called 911 saying he was being harassed.

Dispatchers heard gun fire through the phone and when police found the biker he was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

While investigating the incident, police received 911 calls about the suspected shooting and the car he was driving.

Officers located the suspect who pulled into a fire department parking lot, got out of his car with a gun and exchanged gunfire with officers.

The suspect died at the scene.

Two officers are now on leave, which is standard procedure, while the incident is investigated.

Police believe the shooter and the biker knew each other.