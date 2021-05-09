Two people die and two others injured in fiery crash

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Two people died and two others were hurt in a fiery crash about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) south of Valley in eastern Nebraska Saturday. Chief Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Hudson said the an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck while trying to pass another vehicle around 4 p.m. Saturday on West Center Road near the Platte River, and one of the vehicles caught fire. The drivers of the van and the pickup truck died. The two injured passengers in the truck were taken to an Omaha hospital. The driver of the van was identified as 58-year-old Charles Miller of Yutan. The truck’s driver wasn’t immediately identified Sunday.