Violinist holds ‘Songs My Mother Taught Me’ concert in honor of late mother

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A gift passed from generation to generation this mother's day at Eppley Auditorium in Sioux City.

Eric Grossman, a world-class violinist who grew up in Sioux City, played a special memorial concert in memory of his late mother.

Eric learned about music from his parents and when his mom passed away he wanted to find a way to honor her. So he came up with "Songs my mother taught me". He said getting the chance to honor his mom, is something he won't forget.

"It means a lot," said Eric Grossman, Violinist. "I never would've become a violinist or a musician had it not been for my dear mother and my father. They supported me all the way. They introduced me to music."

The concert also featured his wife Michele, as well as violist Colette Abel and the executive director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.