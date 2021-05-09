Visiting Angels helps Siouxland family celebrate Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's been a tough year for people as the pandemic kept many of us a part.

But thanks to a group called Visiting Angels, one mom was able to keep in touch with her family, celebrating mothers day together.

It was a special day Sunday for many people as they took some time to celebrate the moms in their lives.

Syliva Heffernan… or as most people call her, Happy, has a lot to celebrate.

She's the mom to seven children, a grandma to 21 and a great grandma to three.

With the help of Visiting Angels, she was able to celebrate Mother's Day, stay in her home and see her family throughout the pandemic… a luxury many haven't been able to have.

"I like seeing my family. It's my privilege. I love it whenever they get together. They're good about that," said Sylvia Heffernan, Mother.

And just getting together is their tradition. ….celebrating any day they don't have to spend time apart.

"I recognize how lucky I have been to be able to come in and visit. Because a lot of people haven't. And that's because of visiting Angels. I mean they come in and they are allowing my mom to be at home basically and so by being at home we have that luxury of immediate contact," said Dan Heffernan, Son.

Taking time to recognize the importance of being together with family… face to face.

"It's a huge support, specifically for our family. I know it's like nursing homes today it's tough for visiting hours. So, the fact that I've been able to see my grandma whenever I'm home has been huge. That's meant a lot to me," said Michael Heffernan, Grandson.

Allowing seniors to stay at home and age in place is the goal of Visiting Angels. Something that's been especially important over the course of the pandemic.

"It puts a smile on everyone's face. It's let's go see Mom, we don't have to make a 24-hour appointment or make a visit to the window. We can actually go in and hug our mom and have a meal together and do those things. That's just perfect," said Kristen Hammerstrom, Director Visiting Angels.

And with a big family… there's never a dull moment.

"It really is a testament to my mom to have that type of a family dynamic. It is seven kids 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren so our family get togethers are loud and they're fun," said Dan.