Warming to slowly return but cool nights continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain from Saturday mostly moved out of Siouxland for Mother’s Day, but we were left with clouds and chilly highs that left most of us in the 50s.

It’s going to be a chilly night as lows dip into the 30s by early Monday morning and there could be some patchy frost.

Monday should give us more sunshine than what we saw on Sunday and highs will be a bit warmer heading into the low 60s and it won’t be very windy.

We’ll see quite a few clouds for the day on Tuesday with highs staying below average in the low 60s.

