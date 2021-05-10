Skip to Content

Aberdeen man sentenced for choking woman, drug possession

12:02 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to five years in prison for choking a woman and for possessing methamphetamine. Forty-one-year-old Darrell Two Hearts pleaded guilty to felony domestic aggravated assault stemming from the  2020 choking incident and to felony drug possession. Police were called to a residence in Aberdeen on a report of a domestic fight between Two Hearts and the woman. She and her child escaped the house through a window near the roof. Two Hearts was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended and given credit for 270 days served.

