Accident near Yankton leaves two dead, one injured

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Two people are dead and one injured following an accident near Yankton South Dakota on Saturday night.

The accident happened on Highway 81 near mile marker 209 South of Yankton.

According to police 64-year-old Elizabeth Braunesreither and 30-year-old Samantha Plantenberg were involved in a head on collision. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the collision a third vehicle driven by 24-year-old Blake Johnston struck one of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident.

Johnston was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. All drivers were using seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.