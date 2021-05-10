California expands drought emergency to large swath of state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expanded a drought emergency declaration to a large swath of the nation’s most populous state amid “acute water supply shortages” in northern and central areas. He’s also seeking more than $6 billion in multiyear water spending as one of the warmest, driest springs on record threatens another severe wildfire season across the American West. Monday’s declaration now covers 41 of the 58 counties, covering 30% of California’s nearly 40 million people. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.