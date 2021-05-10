Day by day: Musical ‘Godspell’ celebrates 50th anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — It will come as little surprise to its legion of fans that the first professional musical to be mounted in the U.S. during the pandemic was “Godspell.” The John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, a golden milestone for a show with roots in the hippie era but which can still speak to those on TikTok. The musical has fueled countless school, regional and community theater productions, a natural choice because of it’s uplifting message and also because it calls for 10 actors in the ensemble and few props. It’s nimble and athletic.