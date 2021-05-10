Skip to Content

Day by day: Musical ‘Godspell’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New
10:18 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It will come as little surprise to its legion of fans that the first professional musical to be mounted in the U.S. during the pandemic was “Godspell.” The John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, a golden milestone for a show with roots in the hippie era but which can still speak to those on TikTok. The musical has fueled countless school, regional and community theater productions, a natural choice because of it’s uplifting message and also because it calls for 10 actors in the ensemble and few props. It’s nimble and athletic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content