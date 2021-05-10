El Salvador’s Bukele says he’ll donate vaccines to Honduras

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The president of El Salvador says he will donate coronavirus vaccines to seven towns in Honduras even though his own country’s vaccination effort is still struggling. El Salvador has administered about 1.25 million shots, not nearly enough for the country’s 6.5 million people. But President Nayib Bukele was apparently touched by appeals from mayors of seven towns in neighboring Honduras who asked El Salvador for help, claiming their own government has abandoned them. Bukele said Monday the donations will not affect El Salvador’s vaccination drive. Bukele has been known for staking out populist positions in the past.