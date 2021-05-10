Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma-based Indian tribes say they’ve reached an agreement on a federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. The leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations announced the deal on Monday. They say U.S. Rep. Tom Cole plans to introduce the bill in Congress this week. The bill would authorize the two tribes to reach an agreement, or compact, with the state over criminal jurisdiction. As a result of the McGirt decision, hundreds of criminal convictions have been vacated, and tribal and federal officials have been scrambling to refile those cases in tribal or U.S. district court.