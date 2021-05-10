Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and light

winds will favor frost formation in the advisory area.

* WHERE…Most of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&