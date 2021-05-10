Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and light
winds will favor frost formation in the advisory area.
* WHERE…Most of the northern half of Iowa.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&