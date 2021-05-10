Hit by COVID, Senegal’s women find renewed hope in fishing

BARGNY, Senegal (AP) — In Bargny and other coastal villages of Senegal, traditional fishing and processing of the catch is a livelihood and a pride. Methods have been passed down through generations. Women work as processors — drying, smoking, salting and fermenting the catch brought home by men. These women like to say they were baptized by fish. But the pandemic devastated this industry that employs hundreds of thousands. Families lacked savings; they struggled for meals. Then late last month, a true fishing season began, with the catch coming off vast colorful boats and women again processing. It’s bringing renewed hope, even as challenges remain and women want their voices heard for change.