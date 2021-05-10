House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy has publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader.

That cements the party conference's support of the Donald Trump loyalist over Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney is an outspoken critic of the former president for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday to remove Cheney and replace her with Stefanik.

Cheney is the highest-ranking woman in the Republican leadership and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Stefanik's rise in leadership has won Trump's backing.