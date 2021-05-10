In India’s northeast there’s fear of a virus surge to come

GAUHATI, India (AP) — With experts saying the coronavirus is likely spreading in India’s northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country, authorities are preparing for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals. The official seven-day weekly average of new cases in the state on May 9 stood at more than 4,700 cases. But a model run by the University of Michigan — which predicts the current spread of cases before they are actually detected — says infections in Assam are likely occurring as fast as any other place in the country. Add to that recent elections in the state — and the huge political rallies that accompanied them — and experts fear the worst is to come.