May 10: Iowa reports nearly 2.5M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to residents

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 12,487 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,192,152 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,412,555 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, there were 100 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 367,795 people have tested positive for the virus

Of those who have tested positive, 351,781 have recovered, an increase of 443 since yesterday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows one additional virus-related death has been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 5,985.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (351,781) and the number of deaths (5,985) from the total number of cases (367,795) shows there are currently 10,029 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 169 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 170 reported on Sunday. Of those hospitalizations, 45 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Because the state updates the vaccination numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from Noon the previous day.

