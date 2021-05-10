May 10: South Dakota reports nearly 300,000 people have completed their vaccine series

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Monday 2,864 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 299,535 people in the state now fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 49.29% of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COIVID-19 dashboard shows 55.58% of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 615,951 of its allocated vaccines, with 273,006 being Moderna, 325,138 being Pfizer and 17,807 being Johnson & Johnson.

On May 10's report, health officials reported 64 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 1,211 active cases of the virus in the state, a decrease of 40 since May 7.

A total of 120,118 of South Dakota's 123,157 COVID-19 cases have recovered, while 81 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, there have been 1,981 virus-related deaths in South Dakota. One additional virus-related death was reported on May 10.

