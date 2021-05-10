Norfolk man arrested after assaulting officers

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) - On Friday, May 7th, the Norfolk Police Department was called to a fight happening between two males at the 1500 block of S. 4th Street.

Upon arriving officers made contact with Tyler L. Brandt, aged 23 of Norfolk.

During the encounter Brandt was upset and warned officers to leave the area or he would assault them, left into a residence, and came back out to yell at officers.

Brandt then aggressively approached an officer who stuck his arm out to keep him away, Brandt would swat the officers arm and punch the officer in the shoulder.

Officers then took Brandt to the ground and arrested him, Brandt continued to resist by going limp when trying to put him into the police car.

Brandt was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.