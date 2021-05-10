Orange City’s Tulip Festival to see some safety guidelines

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The 80th annual Tulip Festival was supposed to take place last year. Now, it's happening this year. And even amid a pandemic, only a few things will look a little different.

"I think there's an extra amount of energy and excitement around having the festival this year," said Rick Droog, Steering Committee Co-Chair.

Some Tulip Time traditions had to change for safety. Organizers said it took a lot of planning to bring the festival back.

"In November there's a tulip pageant where we select a queen for each Tulip Festival and then from there, we begin planning the different events that are involved in the festival. There's a variety of committees - parade, program, property - who are involved with getting things ready," said Droog.

Things will look a little different this year in order to keep guests as safe as possible. Masks may be required at various indoor events.

"That will kind of depend on which event you're at. If you go to Century Home or the Dutch Heritage Museum, if you attend the night show which is in the Night Center over at the high school, there will be masks required there," said Droog.

But because most events are outdoors, very few restrictions will change the festival.

"We're doing everything we can to provide social distancing, just kind of being mindful of the people who are around you and respecting that. But again most of our events are outside so we're really excited about that," said Droog.

Events begin Thursday morning.