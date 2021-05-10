Recent cool weather sticks around to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some much-needed rainfall worked its way through the area this weekend and left just in time to give us a mostly dry Mother's Day.



Temperatures were cool and that trend carries into the beginning of our work week.



Morning sunshine will warm us from the 30s this morning up into the 50s by the middle of the day.



However, clouds will build this afternoon and stall us near 60 degrees.



Winds will be fairly light so it will still be an overall solid day.



Tonight gives us another chance for some patchy frost with some clearing taking place and lows in the low to mid 30s.



We will be seeing mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the low 60s and lows near 40 degrees.



A pattern more typical of mid to late spring takes hold as we head toward the weekend with several storm chances starting Thursday night.



More on what to expect with those storm chances and how the weekend looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.