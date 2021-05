SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crews are on the scene of a gas leak on Gordon Drive.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a two inch gas line was struck by a construction crew.

A 2 inch gas line has been struck by a construction crew near Gordon Drive. It’s expected to take some significant time to cap the gas line, SCFR Asst. Fire Chief Cougill tells me they may have to dig up the lot at Enterprise Car Rentals. Emergency locate crews are on the way. pic.twitter.com/5cdjT1rQGr — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) May 10, 2021

Repairs are expected to take some significant time, with emergency locate crews are on the way.

SCFR Asst. Fire Chief Cougill says they may have to dig up the lot at Enterprise Car Rentals.