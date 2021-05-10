Siouxlanders gather in Orange City to watch Northwestern play in NAIA Championship game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern College Red Raiders played for a national championship in football, Monday.

Not everyone could make the trip Grambling, Louisiana, for the game.

So, some fans gathered in Orange City, Iowa to watch the game.

Fans of all ages showed up to a watch party at Orange City's First Reformed Church.

It was an uphill battle for the Red Raiders… and they lost to Lindsey-Wilson 45-to-13.

Tim Breen, the lead pastor at the church, said fans are proud of the team no matter what.

"Northwestern College was founded by our church back in the end of the 19th century. So, there's a lot of natural connections. It's an extraordinary accomplishment even to pull off a season with all of these COVID changes and stops and starts and we're excited for these young men. We worship with them here on Sunday morning, we host them in our homes. We're excited for them," said Tim Breen, Lead Pastor.

One Northwestern fan said it's an honor to have the team represent their school, and the G-PAC conference.

"We've got a tremendous group of young men. I don't know all of them, but I know some of them very well. They're just giving their best. They want to put their best foot forward. They are outstanding young men not necessarily just on the football field, but off the football field as well," said Ron DeJong, Northwestern Fan.