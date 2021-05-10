Spencer, IA man arrested on drug, weapon charges

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa, man has been arrested after police found multiple multiple drugs and a stolen handgun in his possession.

Fifty-one-year-old Stephen Bryant, of Rock Valley, was arrested on May 8 on multiple charges, including parole violation and possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail.

Spencer Police say an arrest warrant was served to Bryant for a parole violation. During the traffic stop, a K-9 was alerted to the odor of narcotics stemming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, along with marijuana, a glass methamphetamine pipe, and three different prescription drugs were found in a plastic bag.