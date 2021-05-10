St. Thomas Episcopal Church holds a weekly food pantry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Food insecurity is still an issue for many in Siouxland.

Monday officials with St. Thomas Episcopal Church held their weekly food pantry drive up. It's something they've been doing rain or shine and no matter the temperatures.

Officials said they've seen the need dramatically rise during the pandemic.

"I have seen with my own eyes the dramatic rise in people," said Rev. Patricia Johnson, St. Thomas' Episcopal Church. "A lot of people saying they've never had to ask for food assistance before. Because of COVID we've had to do it as a drive up outside no matter if it's 40 below, or pouring down rain and people still come to wait in a long line to get this food for their families."

She said it's important to provide such a basic need to the community.