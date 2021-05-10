US trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — As the U.S. military packs up to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, it is trashing tons of equipment and selling it as scrap to local dealers. Junkyards in villages outside America’s largest base of Bagram are brimming with twisted hunks of metal and hundreds of meters (yards) of sliced up fire hose. It is part of a massive logistics undertaking. Troops are sorting what is flown back to the U.S., what is handed to the Afghan army and what is trashed. Broken equipment is destroyed to ensure it doesn’t fall into militant hands. But to scrap sellers around Bagram, it’s an infuriating waste.