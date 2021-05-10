USS Sioux City helps seize $24 million in suspected cocaine

(KTIV) - The USS Sioux City (LC11), a littoral combat ship, helped to seize over $24 million in suspected cocaine n a pair of back-to-back drug busts in late April.

Officials say on April 26, a go-fast vessel (GFV) was spotted by a maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), and the Sioux City was vectored in for an intercept, deploying her helicopter.

While on scene, the GFV was jettisoning packages over the side. The packages were recovered and the vessel searched, and two suspected drug traffickers detained.

The following day, a second GFV was spotted and Sioux City was once again vectored in and deployed its helicopter. Packages were also again jettisoned over the side of the vessel, with three additional drug traffickers detained.