USS Sioux City helps seize $24 million in suspected cocaine

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 27, 2021) — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team 109, Cape Cod Maritime Safety Security Team (MSST), prepare to load approximately 510 kilograms of suspected cocaine, onto an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, for transport, April 27, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

(KTIV) - The USS Sioux City (LC11), a littoral combat ship, helped to seize over $24 million in suspected cocaine n a pair of back-to-back drug busts in late April.

Officials say on April 26, a go-fast vessel (GFV) was spotted by a maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), and the Sioux City was vectored in for an intercept, deploying her helicopter.

While on scene, the GFV was jettisoning packages over the side. The packages were recovered and the vessel searched, and two suspected drug traffickers detained.

The following day, a second GFV was spotted and Sioux City was once again vectored in and deployed its helicopter. Packages were also again jettisoned over the side of the vessel, with three additional drug traffickers detained.

