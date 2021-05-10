Western Iowa Tech Police Science students walk 4.62 miles to honor fallen State Trooper

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week marks Law Enforcement Memorial Week, and today students from Western Iowa Tech's Police Science Program took a trek through Sioux City for a very special cause.

The Law Enforcement Students along side members of the Sioux City Police Department, The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa State Patrol walked the 4.62 miles from Western Iowa Tech Community College to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Downtown Sioux City.

The walk was part of a challenge from the Iowa State Patrol to walk, run, or Bike 4.62 miles in honor of fallen State Trooper Sergeant Jim Smith whos badge number 462.

Sgt. Smith died was shot and killed during a chase in Eastern Iowa on April 9th.

Nicholas Noreen a Western Iowa Tech Police Science Major says that he is awe-struck at the number of students and law enforcement professionals that showed up for the walk.

"It means a lot, I really didn't that many students would show up, and I really didn't think we would have as many law enforcement professionals show up, so that was a huge surprise," said Nicholas Noreen, WITCC Police Science Student.

Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew who is now the Police Science Program Coordinator at Western Iowa Tech says that this was a great way for the students to say thank you to law enforcement, and they were welcomed with great community support.

"Great community response while we were walking across town a lot of horns honking, you know tough times in law enforcement, but that's what makes great law enforcement officers and this is great community service." said Dave Drew, Police Science Coordinator.

The walk concluded at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Downtown Sioux City near City Hall.