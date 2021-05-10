Political newcomer Youngkin wins Virginia GOP governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin has emerged as Virginia Republicans’ nominee for governor, in a year when the GOP hopes to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races. More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday. Youngkin is a businessman who campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider. He defeated a hard-right contender in state Sen. Amanda Chase, who closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump, as well as an establishment candidate, former House Speaker Kirk Cox. In the sixth and final round of counting on Monday night, Youngkin passed the 50% threshold to clinch the nomination. Chase finished third, while businessman Pete Snyder was second.