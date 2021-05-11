14-year-old boy charged in girl’s death expected in court

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — Classmates, friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor a 13-year-old cheerleader. Authorities say she was killed by a 14-year-old neighbor who left her body in the northeast Florida woods. The juvenile was scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death Sunday of Tristyn Bailey. St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials say Tristyn was last seen early Sunday at a community center south of Jacksonville. The teens attended nearby Patriot Oaks Academy. She was reported missing Sunday morning.