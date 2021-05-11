A slight chill continues with better chances of rain for late this week

**Frost Advisory for far Wayne, Madison, and Stanton counties in Nebraska from 3 am to 9 am Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a chilly start that included some areas of frost, we saw highs get into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue to stay below average tonight but it won’t be quite as cold as Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday is looking like another partly cloudy day with highs still a touch cool in the mid 60s.

Thursday will start to give us a few more clouds and we can’t rule out an isolated afternoon rain shower with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The chances of rain will then get much better Thursday night and Friday.

I'll have more about our late week rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.