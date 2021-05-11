Area schools aim to inform parents, guardians about vaccine opportunities for students

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The South Sioux City Community School District is taking steps to ensure parents know exactly when and where vaccines become available for their children.

Those who are 16 and older were approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine several weeks ago.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration has approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 to 15-years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow suit on Wednesday.

South Sioux City Student Service Director Becky Eckhardt says right now, information is being sent out to parents from places such as UnityPoint Health, the Dakota County Health Department, and Winnebago Tribe.

She says they want parents to make an informed decision whether to get their children vaccinated.

"Right now we are sending out information for those 16 and older, but we are hopeful within the next week there will be information on 12 to 15 year-olds so that parents can make an informed choice on whether or not they want to pursue the vaccination for their youth," said Eckhardt.

Eckhardt says if the vaccine clinic they put on for South Sioux City teachers was such a success that they'd be happy to collaborate with the Dakota County Health Department again to offer something similar to students.

"Certainly we would be open to that conversation because we want to offer as many opportunities for those in our community that are interested as we can. So we would love to partner if there was the opportunity."

Eckhardt says discussions have started on safety measures among students for the next school year, but no decisions have been made yet.

She says as the summer goes on and they have a better idea of how many students are vaccinated, they will have a more definite plan.