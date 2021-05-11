Arizona makes it easier to purge some from early voting list

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill making it easier to purge infrequent voters from a list of those who automatically get a ballot each election. The Republican governor acted hours after state Senate Republicans approved the measure Tuesday over protests from Democrats and prominent business leaders who said the measure would suppress the votes of people of color. The legislation is part of a wave of proposals to reduce voting access that have passed in Republican-controlled states around the country following former President Donald Trump’s defeat last year. Repeated reviews have found no problems with the election results in Arizona or elsewhere.