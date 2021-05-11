World shares skid after tech sell-off on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have dropped in Europe and Asia after selling of several Big Tech companies dragged benchmarks on Wall Street lower. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while Shanghai advanced after the Chinese government reported a moderate increase in producer prices. On Monday, the S&P 500 lost 1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5%. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company fell. Despite reassurances from the Federal Reserve and a much weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading last week, investors have refocused on the potential for surging prices to compel central banks to cut back on massive stimulus and raise ultra-low interest rates.