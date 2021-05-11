Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two players in the most important relationship in Washington finally are ready for a face-to-face meeting. President Joe Biden’s sit-down on Wednesday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders comes as the White House accelerates its efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure agreement — or at least aims to show it’s trying. But McConnell is plainly stating he’s not interested in the plan as proposed. The White House meeting will be the centerpiece of a week of legislative outreach as the clock ticks toward a deadline for a bipartisan agreement on Biden’s $4 trillion two-part plan for infrastructure and family programs.