Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election

8:02 pm National news from the Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July. Stefan Yanev will lead a caretaker government whose main task will be to restore stability in a nation shaken by anti-government protests and political bickering in a short-lived, deeply fractured parliament. Yanev has served the last four years as security adviser to President Rumen Radev and was defense minister in a previous caretaker government. The president’s office announced Tuesday that Radev will dissolve Parliament Wednesday and set an election for July 11.  

Associated Press

