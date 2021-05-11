California governor proposes $12B to house state’s homeless

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The Democratic governor seized on the twin issues of homelessness and affordability early on in his first term as governor and boosted efforts to address them during the pandemic. His proposal includes $8.75 billion to quickly convert motels, dorms and other properties into 46,000 housing units. Advocates for the homeless say they can’t house people quickly enough given the combination of too few units and too high rents. The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, more than any other state.