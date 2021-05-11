Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

HONOLULU (AP) — Former University of Hawaii star quarterback Colt Brennan has died. His father Terry Brennan says his son died early Tuesday at a California hospital. He was 37. Colt Brennan finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting. He also had public struggles with alcohol. Terry Brennan says he took his son to an emergency room over the weekend because he had been drinking and wasn’t doing well. But unbeknownst to his family, the hospital released him because the detox facility was full. His father says the former football star was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he died.