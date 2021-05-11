France wants tougher punishment for those who attack police

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister is proposing tougher and faster punishment for people who attack the police. The government is paying a national tribute Tuesday to the latest police officer killed in the line of duty. Prime Minister Jean Castex will lead Tuesday’s ceremony in the southern city of Avignon to honor officer Eric Masson, killed last week in an apparent drug-related incident. It was the latest of several attacks targeting French police that have angered police unions. The safety of police has become a political issue ahead of France’s regional elections in June and next year’s presidential election.