Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and light

winds will favor frost formation in the advisory area.

* WHERE…Most of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN…To 8 AM CDT today.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Protect tender plants from the cold.

&&