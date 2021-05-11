Judge sentences co-founder of ‘Students for Trump’ to prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has sentenced a co-founder of “Students for Trump” to 13 months in prison after he admitted posing as a lawyer to cheat clients out of thousands of dollars. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni rejected efforts to portray John Tyler Lambert as naive and a victim of a co-conspirator. She called his work on behalf of former President Donald Trump a wonderful thing because it kept young people engaged in government. She said he showcased leadership skills to organize support at a college that mostly shunned Trump. But she said his fraud warranted time behind bars.