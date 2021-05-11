May 11: Iowa drops below 10,000 active COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 5,984 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,198,136 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,515,113 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 299 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 368,094 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 352,573 have recovered, an increase of 789 since yesterday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows four new virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 5,989.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (352,573) and the number of deaths (5,985) from the total number of cases (368,094) shows there are currently 9,536 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 163 hospitalizations due to the virus, down from 169 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalizations, 43 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.