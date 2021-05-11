May 11: Nearly half of Nebraska’s 16 and older population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 740,608 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 4,821 since Monday.

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 49.9 percent of Nebraska's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,554,685 vaccine doses. As of Tuesday morning, 128,332 are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 411 more positive cases since Monday, bringing the state's total to 221,911.

There are currently 121 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,247 COVID related deaths.

