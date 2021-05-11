Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Huntsville says a police officer convicted of murder in a shooting has been taken off duty following the verdict but will continue to be paid. News outlets report that a city spokeswoman says Officer William Darby can’t continue working as an officer because of the conviction but he’ll remain on paid leave as the city works through its personnel procedures. Darby is free on $100,000 bond after being convicted Friday in the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Evidence showed Darby killed the man as Parker held a gun to his own head. Jurors rejected defense claims that the shooting was justified.