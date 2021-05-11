2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man shot two West Texas sheriff’s deputies dead and critically wounded a city employee while answering a dog complaint. Twenty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas has been charged with capital murder and jailed with a $4 million bond. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Monday night attack happened at a residence in Eden, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 210 miles southwest of Dallas. The DPS says that while the two Concho County sheriff’s deputies and a city employee were contacting the residents, “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire.”