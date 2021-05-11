Officials say 2 women killed in head-on crash in Nebraska

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Nebraska say two women have died in a head-on crash just south of Yankton, South Dakota. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Samantha Plantenberg, of Crofton, and 64-year-old Elizabeth Braunesreither, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died at the scene of the Saturday night crash. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened on U.S. Highway 81, when cars driven by Plantenberg and Braunesreither collided. Investigators say a third car, driven by a 24-year-old O’Neill man, also hit one of the other cars. He was treated for minor injuries. Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda says his office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.