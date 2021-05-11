Pace of virus vaccinations slows significantly in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Nebraska has slowed significantly over the past month. The state said 49,016 vaccine doses were administered in Nebraska last week. That continues the steady decline seen in recent weeks when roughly 70,000 and 93,000 doses were administered. The latest weekly total of vaccine doses is less than one-quarter of the mid-April peak of 211,057 doses in a single week. Health officials said 49.9% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has now been vaccinated. The state reported 411 new virus cases and one death Tuesday to give Nebraska a total of 221,911 cases and 2,247 deaths.