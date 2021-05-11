Saturday in the Park announcement set for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An announcement for the 30th annual Saturday in the Park is set to take place Wednesday morning in Sioux City.

According to a post on the Saturday in the Park Twitter account, the announcement will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City.

The wait is over! Tune in tomorrow morning at 10am to your local news station or the @sitpfest Facebook page for a BIG announcement. We promise you won't want to miss this. 😉 pic.twitter.com/08WLQccsrv — Saturday in the Park (@sitpfest) May 11, 2021

The festival announcement will include official dates, headliners, and festival information.

Th announcement on Wednesday will also be made on the Saturday in the Park Facebook page.

This year's Saturday in the Park is set for early July at Sioux City's Grandview Park.

The free music festival draws tens of thousands of people to Grandview Park and is among Sioux City's most popular annual traditions.

The 30th anniversary of the music concert was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.